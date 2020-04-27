Citigroup Boosts Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $235.00

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.13 on Monday. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 23.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

