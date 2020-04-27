Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100,225 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $131,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $45.83. 13,415,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,015,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.