Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

C stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. 13,723,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,015,712. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

