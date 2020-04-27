Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

