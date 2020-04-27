Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 227.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.