Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

