Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

