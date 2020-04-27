Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $173.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $190.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.