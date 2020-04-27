CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

