Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.81. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,551,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after buying an additional 335,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

