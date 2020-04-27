Co-Diagnostics (CODX) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Co-Diagnostics Competitors 1170 3754 6201 358 2.50

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 80.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88% Co-Diagnostics Competitors -775.28% -99.84% -23.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 -$6.20 million -41.94 Co-Diagnostics Competitors $1.42 billion $147.79 million -56.48

Co-Diagnostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics peers beat Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

