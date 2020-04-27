Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.8% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

