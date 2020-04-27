Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €36.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.28 ($41.03).

SGO opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.11. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

