Comparing Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) & Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.02 million 55.71 -$29.68 million ($3.51) -1.81 Tocagen $40,000.00 753.48 -$63.52 million ($2.69) -0.47

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tocagen. Aridis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tocagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A -282.78% -117.02% Tocagen -176,433.34% -253.43% -92.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tocagen 0 8 0 0 2.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 148.04%. Tocagen has a consensus price target of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 104.76%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tocagen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Tocagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tocagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tocagen has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for intravenous treatment of advanced cancers. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets. The company has a license agreement with ApolloBio to develop and commercialize Toca 511 & Toca FC; and a collaboration agreement with NRG Oncology to develop a clinical trial utilizing Toca 511 & Toca FC for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

