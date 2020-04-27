Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622.14 ($21.34).

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,339 ($17.61). 3,533,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,763.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

