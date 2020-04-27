Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,622.14 ($21.34).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,266.50 ($16.66) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,257.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,763.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

