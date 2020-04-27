Contrasting DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) & EQT (OTCMKTS:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EQT and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 5 5 0 2.36 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential downside of 13.78%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -27.66% 1.97% 1.07% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 3.92% 3.09% 0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 0.77 -$1.22 billion $0.83 16.13 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.24 $143.73 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. EQT pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EQT beats DELEK GRP LTD/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

