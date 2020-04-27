Contrasting HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) & CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and HENKEL AG & CO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR N/A N/A N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S 10.37% 12.99% 7.42%

Volatility and Risk

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENKEL AG & CO/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and HENKEL AG & CO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR $143.40 billion 1.35 $38.48 billion $3.02 5.15 HENKEL AG & CO/S $22.53 billion 1.44 $2.34 billion $1.51 12.26

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HENKEL AG & CO/S. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENKEL AG & CO/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and HENKEL AG & CO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HENKEL AG & CO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HENKEL AG & CO/S beats CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14,977 institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Teroson brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

