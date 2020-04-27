ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of NYSE:HEPA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

