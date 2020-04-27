Core Laboratories’ (CLB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLB. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

CLB stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

