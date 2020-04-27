Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €50.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.00 ($60.47).

Shares of ETR CCAP opened at €17.65 ($20.52) on Friday. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($53.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.72. The company has a market cap of $373.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

