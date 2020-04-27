Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 million and a P/E ratio of -29.26.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Costain Group will post 3636.9999224 earnings per share for the current year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.