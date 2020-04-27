Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 33.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

