County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

