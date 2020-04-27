Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.34. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $95.47 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $3,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,012.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,447 shares of company stock worth $14,805,495. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

