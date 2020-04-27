Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Critical Contrast

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 22.88% 3.77% 2.43% Alexander & Baldwin -8.36% 1.27% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cousins Properties and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.64%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 6.40 $150.42 million $2.94 9.75 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 1.90 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Alexander & Baldwin on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

