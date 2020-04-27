Cowen (COWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COWN opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

