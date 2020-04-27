Cowen Cuts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $11.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.