Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of KRUS opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 million and a PE ratio of 39.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.