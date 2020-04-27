Credit Suisse Group Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $85.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.62.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,503. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $4,827,554. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.