Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.09 ($12.89).

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €8.28 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.55 and a 200-day moving average of €12.31. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €15.86 ($18.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

