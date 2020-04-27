Credit Suisse Group Trims Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price to $19.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 229.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTM. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

CSTM opened at $5.76 on Monday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

