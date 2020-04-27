Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

CS traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 3,493,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,594. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,362,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

