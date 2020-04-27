Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,454 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $205,314,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.