CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

