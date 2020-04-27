Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Curo Group worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Curo Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curo Group news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.13. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

