CyberOptics’ (CYBE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $27.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CyberOptics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.