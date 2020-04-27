Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

ETR DAI opened at €28.82 ($33.51) on Thursday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1 year high of €59.26 ($68.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

