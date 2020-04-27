DAOstack Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,870.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 151.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $1,870.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

