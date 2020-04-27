Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of DRI opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

