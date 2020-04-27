Dassault Systemes’ (DASTY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,015. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $181.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 208.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

