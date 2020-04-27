DaTa eXchange (DTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.04406594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011376 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.