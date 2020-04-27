Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of DE stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

