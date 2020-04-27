Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €85.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.28 ($94.52).

ETR DHER opened at €76.06 ($88.44) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a 1 year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

