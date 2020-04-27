Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.43 ($44.68).

Renault stock opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.79 and its 200 day moving average is €35.76. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

