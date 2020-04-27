Deutsche Bank (DB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DB stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

