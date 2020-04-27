Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.68 ($6.60).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Monday, hitting €5.99 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,248,065 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.05.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.