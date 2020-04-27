Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Devro from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Devro alerts:

DVO stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. Devro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of $244.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

Devro (LON:DVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In other Devro news, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.