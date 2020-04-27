Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

DO stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

