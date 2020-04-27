DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given $8.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in DLH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

